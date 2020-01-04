Journalists Poke Fun At Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s Appearance

Some journalists came under fire for mocking 7-year-old Blue Ivy's looks.

The downside to growing up famous is the vulnerability to cruel online comments from strangers. Blue Ivy Carter, the 7-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, was recently the target of some online jokes from a journalist from Vanity Fair and another from Harper’s Magazine. The commentary began when rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted some black-and-white photos of herself posing alongside Beyoncé and her daughter, according to NBC News.

Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins commented on the photo in a since-deleted tweet, suggesting that the little girl was starting to take after father Jay-Z a lot more than she was her mother, Beyoncé.

“I have a feeling the Jay-Z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her,” he said.

Violet Lucca, a web editor for Harper’s Magazine, added on to the conversation. She joked that the Jay-Z genes already hit Blue Ivy and that the little girl would likely turn to plastic surgery in the future in order to achieve her desired physical looks.

“Or she’ll just get plastic surgery at 16 a la Kylie Jenner and we’ll all have to pretend that she always looked that way…I can’t allow myself to feel too sorry for the incredibly rich!”

Both journalists faced quick backlash for their remarks, with many calling them out for attacking the appearance of a child and others condemning them for racism because they had suggested that there was anything wrong with Blue Ivy’s African American features.

Before long, both Collins and Lucca were forced to apologize for their comments.

“I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better,” Collins later tweeted.

In addition, Lucca semi-apologized, acknowledging that she had said something off-limits but that she too was attacked as a result. This apology only earned her further backlash, with some accusing her of playing the victim when she was the one who had gone after a 7-year-old in the first place.

“I’m not playing the victim…sorry that I insulted Beyoncé’s daughter by suggesting that she might get plastic surgery some day, like many children of famous people do,” she finally tweeted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, plenty of other social media users seemed to love the photo Megan Thee Stallion posted, as it quickly gained over 2 million likes. The photo was taken at a New Year’s Eve celebration, and both women — as well as Blue Ivy — were dressed up for the occasion.