Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Shows Off Signature Backside In White Thong & Sheer Polka Dot Top

Suzy Cortez is giving her fans a whole lot to talk about with her most recent social media share. As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Cortez is one of the most popular models on the platform, and she has amassed an impressive following of over 2 million. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, Suzy sizzled in another scandalous outfit.

In the photo, the model did not specifically reveal to fans where she was, but she appeared to be in a room in her home. In the caption, Cortez directed her followers to join her fans-only website, including a link to the site. The model looked nothing short of spectacular as she put her pert derriere toward the camera while clad in a tiny white thong that left little to the imagination, exposing her entire booty.

Suzy paired the skimpy bottoms with an equally sexy, sheer white polka dot top that showed her skin just beneath it. While playfully placing one of her fingers in her mouth, the model looked over her shoulder and into the camera. The stunner wore a big white pair of sunglasses on top of her head and styled her long locks down in gentle waves. She appeared to be wearing a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention already, racking up over 23,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her followers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment by using emoji instead. Half of the replies were written in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Perfect i love you you are very beautiful,” one fan commented on the sexy new snapshot, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their post.

“Gorgeous as always,” another fan added with a pink heart emoji.

“Love your beautiful pair of peaches,” a third follower gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Suzy sizzled in another smoking hot ensemble, that time in a boxing-inspired post. In the photo, the stunner struck a pose front and center, going totally topless and covering her chest with two Xs. She completed the NSFW look with a pair of black panties and boxing gloves.