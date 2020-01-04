Cosplay Model Meg Turney Barely Contained By Tiniest Bra In Sizzling New Photo: ‘I Dig It’

Cosplay model Meg Turney is sharing more snapshots from her steamy Japan photo shoot, and fans are all over her latest post. The 32-year-old stunner took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to showcase another sizzling look, and left followers drooling over her hotness.

Meg put on a very provocative display, going before the camera in ultra-racy lingerie that left nothing to the imagination. The Instagram hottie squeezed into the tiniest bra — a minuscule string piece featuring white heart-shaped cups that looked more like pasties than an actual undergarment. The itty-bitty item did very little to cover up her perky chest, leaving her cleavage completely exposed. Meg spilled out of the barely-there bra, flashing a generous amount of underboob and quite a bit of sideboob in the scandalous attire.

As scanty as the bra was, it featured a wealth of embellishments that only served to further lure one’s gaze to Meg’s nearly-bare chest. The skimpy piece of lingerie was held together by two thin strings, which crisscrossed over her bust. A tiny pink bow adorned the bra in the front, drawing the eye to Meg’s over-spilling curves. Similar bows decorated the bra’s double straps, adding a cute, whimsical touch to the risque attire.

Furthermore, the teeny cups featured a frilly trim that called attention to the model’s pert assets. Lace-up details crafted out of pink satin decorated the heart-shaped pieces, tying the look together.

The photo captured Meg from the waist up and was, therefore, closely cropped to her sculpted bust. As such, the pic didn’t reveal the rest of Meg’s skin-baring attire. However, it was clear that the cosplayer wore a skimpy thong, as a thin white strap rested high on her chiseled hip — suggesting that Meg had paired the itty-bitty top with equally scanty bottoms.

Meg showed off the sweltering look in an alluring pose. Snapped against the backdrop of a traditional Japanese panel, she raised one hand to her head and clasped her luxurious mane, all the while staring into the distance with a coquettish gaze. The cosplay model sported her signature pink hair, which was styled in soft curls and fell down her back and over her shoulders in a wavy cascade. She donned a face full of makeup, highlighting her beautiful features with shimmering pink eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick. Her glam look also included a winged eyeliner and faux eyelashes, as well as perfectly contoured, color-enhanced eyebrows.

The sultry atmosphere of the shot was complete with seductive blue lighting, which accentuated Meg’s pink curls and rosy fair skin. The model commented on the palette in the photo caption, noting that she was a fan of the blue-and-pink color scheme. She added a sparking-heart emoji for emphasis, and tagged the photographer, making use of a couple of hashtags for more clarity.

As expected, the photo was very well received by Meg’s fans, racking up more than 44,200 likes and 133 comments. Followers complimented the cosplayer for everything from her stunning beauty to her fierce, gym-honed physique.

“That arm definition,” penned one person, adding a flexed-biceps emoji.

“Meg you’re a safety hazard,” quipped another.

A third Instagrammer chose to comment on Meg’s revealing apparel, remarking, “Not a very practical bra you have there.”

Another fan responded to the model’s caption, writing, “It’s a soothing aesthetic.”