Donald Trump Asks Judge For Rape Allegation Case By E. Jean Carroll To Be Tossed Out

Journalist E. Jean Carroll sued Donald Trump in New York, alleging that he raped her in a department store dressing room 20 years ago. Now, the president is asking a New York judge to toss out the case, with his lawyer arguing that because the statements were made it Washington, the case can’t go forward in New York.

According to The Hill, Trump has denied that he raped Carroll, who writes an advice column for Elle magazine for 30 years, and says that he has never met her, despite images showing the two together. He has said that he wasn’t served the complaint in New York, and his legal team adds that the case should be tossed out in the state “even when the purported statements were published to New York readers/listeners, or were directed towards or caused harm to a New York citizen.”

Carroll claims that she wasn’t able to serve the complaint because she has been blocked by secret service. The judge ruled that she could serve the documents by mail to the White House in Washington D.C. instead.

Jean’s legal team also argues that Trump’s request to throw out the case shows that he doesn’t understand the law in the state and was an attempt to avoid bringing matters to light about the situation.

“When E. Jean’s case was filed, Donald Trump maintained a home in New York, was registered to vote in New York, paid taxes in New York, and had been sued in New York on numerous occasions – including since 2016 – without any objection,” Carroll’s lawyer argued. “Tellingly, as his papers make clear, what this motion is really about is a transparent effort to avoid discovery at all costs in a case involving a sexual assault.”

I am a woman, and I want to see Trump Impeached and Removed. I want to stop the damage he and his flunkies are inflicting on the rights of women to control our our destinies! pic.twitter.com/7NmAY1xcku — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) December 17, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carroll says that Trump entered a dressing room in Bergdorf Goodman and pushed her up against the wall. She recounted the alleged attack, saying that he hit her head against the wall and pulled down her tights before penetrating her. She says she pushed him off of her and ran out of the dressing room.

She sued Trump for defamation after he denied her account of the event.

Carroll isn’t the only woman who has accused the president of assaulting them. About two dozen women have said that he is guilty of sexual misconduct, ranging from rape to inappropriate comments. Trump has denied all of the allegations.