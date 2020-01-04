Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Camila Morrone Reveals She Was A Massive Justin Bieber Fan

Camila Morrone reveals in a new interview with W Magazine that she was a fan of Justin Bieber before dating her famous movie star boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a report by ET, Camila was a massive Justin Bieber fan that she even tried to be part of one of his movies. She revealed that years before, she would tag along to her famous parent’s auditions. Camila’s father is model and actor Maximo Morrone, her mother is Argentinian actress Lucila Sola and her stepfather is the legendary Al Pacino.

The Mickey and the Bear star shared that while she waited in the waiting room of every audition and she would look up on Justin Bieber on her phone as a pastime. She then revealed that she tried to be part of the Purpose singer’s movies, as she sent audition tapes and recorded videos of herself singing his famous songs, specifically, “One Less Lonely Girl” so she could be in his fans documentary. Although she sent her audition tapes and recordings, she never heard back from Justin’s team.

Despite not having a callback from any of Justin’s rep, Camila was able to land her first job when she was 15. She was cast for a small role in a movie called Bukowski alongside James Franco. She revealed that she had to do a kissing scene with a 13-year-old boy, where she became so nervous on set and fainted when James Franco came to direct her.

According to the same publication, the Death Wish actress has been working in Hollywood and has been making headlines with her breakout roles and love life. She has also been a topic of discussion on social media whenever she updates her fans with gorgeous snapshots.

On December 6, the actress uploaded two photos on the social media platform where she was dressed in a shimmery gold evening dress. According to the report, the skin-baring formal wear features a low-cut halter neckline that showed off her cleavage. The dress also included a flowy pleated skirt that looked iridescent in the light. According to Camila’s caption, the special event she attended was at the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.

In October, Camila stunned her 2 million followers when she flaunted her sideboob in a sexy blue gown, which she wore for the San Diego Film Festival. In the photo, the actress looked gorgeous and ethereal, as she posed in front of white curtains, with her right shoulder facing the camera. The beautiful gown that she wore featured a small turtleneck with loose fabric on the front and sides.