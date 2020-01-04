Donald Trump Reportedly Told Party Goers At Mar-A-Lago Before Congress About Iranian Airstrike

Donald Trump spent time at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida over the New Year’s holiday with party-goers and close associates just days before the airstrike that killed an important Iranian military leader. According to multiple people who were at the club, the president apparently hinted that a “big” military action was coming in the Middle East.

While Trump initially warned that Iran would pay a “big price” for damage to U.S. facilities in the area, he apparently gave out more information to people at his club, according to the Daily Beast.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!” he tweeted.

Reportedly, the president repeatedly told people that he had been working with national security and military advisers to plan a dramatic attack against the country in the coming days. He told guests that they would be reading and hearing about the effort soon.

“He kept saying, ‘You’ll see,'” according to one source.

Trump apparently didn’t tell Congressional leaders about the attack, and Pelosi has criticized the move, saying that she and other lawmakers should have been briefed before the action was carried out, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America — and the world — cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return,” Pelosi said. “The full Congress must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration, including the significant escalation of the deployment of additional troops to the region.”

But if the reports about Trump’s Mar-a-Lago conversations are accurate, it means that party-goers knew more about the coming drone strike, and they knew it well before members of the government were alerted.

The Trump administration has claimed that the strike was an attempt to prevent Qassem Soleimani from carrying out plans to kill Americans in the Middle East. But critics say that the White House hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to actions in the area and that the strike was counterproductive. Trump has said that the move was meant to de-escalate tensions in the region, but it isn’t clear how the action will facilitate that goal.

Iran has threatened action against the U.S., and experts say that they expect some sort of retaliation for taking out the prominent military leader.