Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes On Jamaican Trip

South African stunner Candice Swanepoel thrilled her 13.9 million Instagram followers with a sizzling update from a trip she took to Jamaica. She posed with fellow model Lais Ribeiro in a smoking hot shot.

In the picture, Candice and Lais posed in a room with distressed purple walls featuring white handprints. There was a black-and-white photo of Bob Marley on the wall behind them, and a distressed green stool that they used as a prop. While Candice simply named Jamaica in the caption of the post, she tagged her swimwear brand, Tropic of C, in the photo, suggesting that the swimwear portion of the ensembles in the picture may have come from her line.

Lais kneeled down to the left of the stool, and rocked a one-piece leopard-print swimsuit that dipped low to reveal a hint of cleavage. She topped the swimsuit with a pair of overalls with short-length legs, showing off her toned stems and flawless skin. She tossed her head back slightly and closed her eyes, resting one hand on her knee and the other on the green stool.

Candice used the stool itself for her pose, perching on the edge of it and arching her back slightly. She rocked a green and yellow swimsuit top and a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes that showcased her mile-long legs. She propped up her body with one hand on the stool, while the other went to her long blond locks. Candice’s lips were slightly parted and she gazed at the camera with a seductive look. The blond bombshell had a few accessories to complete the ensemble, including anklets on both ankles and a bracelet.

Candice’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap of the two models, and the post received over 60,000 likes within just 53 minutes, including a like from fellow model Lily Aldridge. Many of Candice’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the stunning picture photographed by Jerome Duran, who Candice also tagged.

“Tropical queens,” one fan commented.

Another follower said “Omgggg such a bombshell.”

One fan referenced Candice’s home country, and said “Oohhh South Africa in the house.”

“Post more of this trip omg,” another fan said, dying to see more smoking hot snaps of Candice.

