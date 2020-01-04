Norwegian Hottie Hilde Osland Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Daisy Dukes & ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Tank

Hilde Osland opted for a more casual look on Saturday morning when she sported a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes and a white tank top in her brand new Instagram update.

In the photos, Hilde looks drop-dead gorgeous in the dark-colored denim shorts. The tiny bottoms hugged the Norwegian model’s hips and showed off her long, lean legs in the process.

She paired the shorts with a skintight white tank top that boasted an image of the Powerpuff Girls, a popular cartoon from the 1990s. Hilde’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, and tiny waist were showcased in the skimpy shirt as well.

The model wore her stunning blond hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell behind her back and were pushed over her shoulder. She pulled one side of her locks back with a large clip, while the other side blew in the wind.

Hilde also rocked a full face of makeup for the photos, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter and bronzed glow to her face, as well as some pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her lips to complete the glam look.

Hilde accessorized her look with a dainty gold chain around her neck and some dangling earrings. In the background of the photos, a beautiful outdoor scene is visible, which included pink flowers and green foliage.

Of course, many of Hilde’s over 2.2 million followers fell in love with the pictures and flocked to click the like button more than 17,000 times while leaving over 350 comments within the first 30 minutes after the post was shared to the model’s feed.

“Beautiful pic. Very stunning eyes,” one of Hilde’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Seeing you in person must be like looking upon a true Goddess. You are so magnificently gorgeous,” another admirer stated.

“You look amazing!!! Very cool tank top!!!” a third comment read.

“I love every photo of you honey. So very cute baby girl. Such adorable precious smiles. Keep smiling princess always,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model also delighted her fans in a skintight blue bodysuit and some white sneakers just one day before her Daisy Dukes snap.

In the post, Hilde revealed that she was in Australia and that the activewear she donned was made by the company Bombshell Sportswear.

Those photos were also a hit among Hilde Osland’s fans, and have raked in more than 141,000 likes and over 2,100 comments to date for the blond beauty.