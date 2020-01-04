Ashley Alexiss Gets Wet & Dripping To Celebrate 2 Million Followers On Instagram: ‘Cheers’

Curvy beauty Ashley Alexiss started off the weekend in a great way. The gorgeous plus-size model has just hit a new milestone on Instagram and now boasts 2 million followers on the popular social media platform. To celebrate the big occasion, the buxom babe penned a sweet message of appreciation to her devoted fans — and shared a stunning photo that reminded everyone why the modeling industry hired her.

Her latest photo share was a close-up pic that truly captured the model’s ravishing beauty. Ashley sizzled in the sensational pic, going before the camera seemingly topless. The 29-year-old stunner appeared to be wearing nothing but a seductive smile. She also seemed to have come straight from the waves, as the Sports Illustrated hottie was dripping wet. Countless water drops clung to her bronzed skin, glistening as they caught the light and highlighting her glowing tan. In addition to the wet hair look, the backdrop suggested that she had just come from a dip in the pool — or maybe from a swim session in the sea, as the hottie was snapped outdoors. The blurry background gave little indication as to where she was, whether on a tropical beach or at a posh resort pool, with the only clues being a tall tree and a patch of greenery.

While her location remained undisclosed — the photo didn’t bear a geotag or any other revealing tags — Ashley gave fans plenty to see and a lot to talk about. The Boston-born beauty put on a tantalizing display, staring seductively into the camera with a longing gaze and provocatively parted lips. The curvaceous model added a flirty touch to the steamy shot by lifting one hand to her face and pressing her thumb against her lower lip. The gesture allowed her to flash her dazzling ring — and was rendered all the more enticing by the presence of a white towel, which was tucked in between her thumb and her lip, calling even further attention to her voluptuous mouth.

The close-up shot also offered a detailed view of Ashley’s chic glam. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model was all dolled up for the occasion, and donned a face full of makeup that included a peachy blush and an elegant, earth-toned eyeshadow. She further highlighted her stirring green eyes with a touch of mascara, and wore a pearly peach lipstick. Her hair was slicked back in an unruly fashion, leaving her beautiful features exposed. The sexy-chic look was complete with a shiny pair of stud earrings for extra pizzazz.

Ashley expressed her gratitude toward her supporters in the caption, thanking fans for sticking by throughout her “crazy journey.”

“CHEERS,” she wrote in all caps, raising a glass of champagne to her followers via a couple of festive emoji. She added a #2Million hashtag and a raising-hands emoji to further convey her appreciation for her fans.

Needless to say, the scorching photo was immediately noticed by Ashley’s fans, garnering more than 8,200 likes in just one hour of going live. In addition, 121 people dropped by the comments section to congratulate the model on the big achievement and to compliment her for her ravishing looks.

“Excellent shot!!” wrote one person.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” read a second message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

One fan took the time to pen a lengthier message. “Congratulations to u. I love seeing ur pictures. Always have a smile on ur face. Keep on what ur [sic] doing sweetie,” they wrote, adding an assortment of flattering emoji.

“Thank you for showing us that gorgeous has no size or height limitations,” commented a fourth Instagrammer.