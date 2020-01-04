‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Feud With Lisa Rinna And Brandi Glanville

Denise Richards suffered a falling out with her 'RHOBH' co-stars during production on Season 10 last year.

Denise Richards shared a suspicious post on her Instagram page on January 3 as rumors continued to swirl in regard to her recent falling out with Lisa Rinna and Brandi Glanville.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Richards seemed to be throwing some subtle shade at her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars when she posted a message about being “adults” after experiencing drama with at least a couple of her co-stars during filming on Season 10 last year.

“We wanted to be adults so bad. Now look at us. Just f**king look,” Richards’ message read.

In the caption, Richards added the hashtag for “mood” and a heart emoji.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have likely seen, both Rinna and Glanville have spoken out against Richards on social media in recent months with Rinna calling out Richards for skipping the finale taping in early December and Glanville telling her Twitter audience at the end of December that she “just got ‘Denised.'”

At the same time that Glanville told her Twitter followers that she had been “Denised,” she suggested someone was playing games. Then, in another tweet, Glanville mentioned that blackmail is illegal before confirming that she has no skeletons in her closet because they’ve already been shared on the internet.

In another awkward social media moment for Richards, Rinna said that after she allegedly made plans to attend the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 finale taping with new cast member Garcelle Beauvais, Richards supposedly ditched her and failed to show up at all.

Rinna also suggested that Richards failed to communicate with the cast about why she decided to be a no-show at the event.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards’ refusal to film the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 finale, and her alleged estrangement from many of her co-stars, has reportedly caused the cast to be concerned about Richards potentially quitting the show before filing the upcoming Season 10 reunion, which is expected to film at some point in the coming months.

“They feel she has no interest in being around them anymore, as she hasn’t filmed in a group setting in ages after saying she’d show up and not,” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this week.

“Denise hasn’t made up her mind about anything quite yet,” the insider added.

Richards joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the summer of 2018 for Season 9.