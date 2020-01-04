UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Gets Dirty In Neon Floral Bikini On The Beach

Arianny Celeste heated up Instagram in a racy bikini for her brand new photo, which she shared with her loyal fans on Saturday morning.

In the photo, the UFC ring girl looked drop-dead gorgeous as she rocked a skimpy bikini, which boasted neon yellow bottoms and a floral top with matching neon straps. Arianny donned the tiny two-piece as she posed on the beach in Tulum for the shot.

Arianny is seen laying in the sand as she gives a sultry stare into the camera with her lips pursed together. She had sand all over her booty and down her leg as she dug her fingers into the beach.

The model showcased her toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and lean legs in the swimwear, which she accessorized with a gold bangle bracelet on her wrist.

Arianny wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with pink blush on her cheeks, gloss on her lips, and a shimmering highlighter on her face.

In the caption of the photograph, Arianny gushed over how much she loves to visit Tulum, revealing that she fell in love with the place during her very first trip there.

Meanwhile, Arianny’s more than 3.2 million followers made quick work of clicking the like button nearly 8,900 times while leaving more than 100 comments within the first 45 minutes after the photo was uploaded to the platform.

“You look stunning cutie,” one of Arianny’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Tulum is pure magic. I really enjoy this place too,” another fan said.

“Love your bikini and your smile,” a third comment read.

“I fell in love with you when I first saw you as gorgeously beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Arianny wowed fans last week when she posed in nothing but a black jacket and some matching panties.

The Octagon girl left little to the imagination in the snaps while flaunting her famous cleavage. She also rocked a full face of bombshell makeup and sported soft curly hair in the photos.

That post ultimately proved to be a popular one among Arianny Celeste’s fans, and has earned the model over 61,000 likes and more than 750 comments to date.