Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Killer Curves In A Blue String Bikini: ‘Swimming With Sharks’

Larsa Pippen put her killer curves on full display in a blue string bikini for her most recent Instagram selfie, which she posted to her account on Friday night.

In the racy shot, Larsa is seen standing in front of a full-length mirror as she snaps a photo of herself in the skimpy swimwear. The bikini featured a classic triangle top that flaunted the reality star’s ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. The matching royal blue bottoms also showcased her curvy hips and long, lean legs.

Larsa wore her long, brown hair pulled back in a top knot, which she wore high on her head. She accessorized the look with some small stud earrings and rocked natural-looking fingernails.

The Kardashian bestie also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and glistening pink eye shadow. She added some bronzed contouring to her face, as well as a shimmering highlighter before finishing off the glam look with a dark berry color on her lips.

Larsa posed with her phone in one hand, as her other hand came up to tug lightly at her bikini top. She had a sultry look on her face as she snapped the picture, which appeared to be taken in a hotel room in The Bahamas, where the model is currently vacationing.

In the caption of the photo, Larsa reveals that she was getting ready to head out and do a little night swimming with sharks, adding a fun emoji for emphasis.

Meanwhile, many of the former Real Housewives star’s over 1.8 million followers went wild for the sexy snap, and wasted no time clicking the like button over 46,000 times while leaving more than 540 comments within the first 9 hours after the photo was published to her feed.

“This woman’s perfect!” one of Larsa’s fans wrote in the comments section.

“I swear I’ve been following you and your boys playing ball and you never age not one hair. Your shape is on point and ur beauty well there’s nothing to say its gorgeous happy NEW YEAR,” another adoring fan gushed.

Loading...

“You have a bikini body, no doubt,” a third social media user said.

“First thirst trap of 2020,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just hours before her blue bikini selfie, Larsa took a video of herself on the beach rocking a sexy glitter bikini, teasing her fans that she was having a “rough day at the office.”

That post was also a hit among Larsa Pippen’s fans, who have watched the video over 136,000 times while leaving more than 130 comments on the post to date.