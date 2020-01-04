Blond Bombshell Alexa Dellanos Spills Out Of Tiny Nude Bikini In St. Barths: ‘Best Days’

Instagram hottie Alexa Dellanos is sharing more photos from her lavish Caribbean vacation, and fans are going crazy over her sizzling posts. On Friday, the 24-year-old stunner thrilled her 1.7 million followers with a steamy bikini shot that immediately became a crowd favorite, garnering more than 92,300 likes — considerably more than any of her recent photo shares.

Posted from the idyllic island of St. Barths, where the blond bombshell has been vacationing all throughout the holidays, the new pic brought some serious heat to Alexa’s feed, along with plenty of party vibes. Snapped in what was presumably her hotel room, the Instagram sensation put on a very provocative display, squeezing into a tiny string bikini that barely contained her ample assets.

But Alexa showcased more than her jaw-dropping figure. The gorgeous blonde posed next to a bar and offered followers a glimpse at the wide selection of spirits that most likely went into her sensational New Year’s Eve party. Framed artwork signed by Alexa’s boyfriend, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, hung on the wall behind her, completing the decor. The curvaceous babe penned a simple yet evocative caption that suggested she was enjoying some good times, and added a cute touch with a butterfly emoji.

Alexa has been showing off some insanely sexy bikini looks during her stay in St. Barths, as previously covered by The Inquisitr. Yet her newest look was by far the most attention-grabbing. The buxom bombshell wore a dazzling nude bikini that left little to the imagination, flaunting her sensational body in the skimpy two-piece. The flesh-colored swimwear was made up of a minuscule triangle top — a ruched design that almost fell off of her bountiful chest. The busty babe exposed her massive cleavage, nearly bursting out of the scandalous item — which was clearly too small for her incredible curves. She also flashed a generous amount of underboob, sending pulses racing among her admirers.

The racy bathing suit continued with a barely-there thong, one that consisted of a tiny piece of fabric and a lot of metallic embellishments. The scanty garment featured an eye-catching collection of golden chains that held the bikini bottoms in place, draping down her hips and accentuating her mouth-watering curves.

Alexa showed off the fabulous swimwear by posing seductively for the camera. She sultrily cocked one hip to the side and put one leg in front of the other, all the while looking directly into the lens with an inviting gaze. The alluring pose emphasized her hourglass frame, calling attention to her round hips and curvy thighs. Likewise, her spectacularly toned midriff was also showcased, as was her impossibly narrow waistline.

The fair-haired beauty added a sophisticated touch to the risque look with an elegant hairstyle. She wore her golden tresses perfectly coiffed in soft waves, letting her locks frame her face as they fell over her shoulders. She also sported a chic glam that matched her attire, highlighting her beautiful features with a skin-toned eyeshadow, a touch of mascara, and a nude lipstick.

As expected, the sweltering photo left plenty of followers drooling over her hotness. The pic brought fans to the comments section by the masses, with more than 600 people taking the time to leave Alexa a message.

One Instagrammer only managed to write, “Woooooooow,” trailed by a string of heart emoji.

“Golden girl,” penned another.

“Looking extremely beautiful pretty lady,” gushed a third person, adding five fire emoji.

“Did your license get suspended for driving all these guys crazy?” quipped a fourth fan.