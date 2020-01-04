Blond Bombshell Alexa Collins Sizzles In Tiny Bikini While Enjoying Beach Sunrise

Model Alexa Collins has a fabulous figure and has no qualms about showing it off on social media. On Saturday, she updated her Instagram feed with a photo in which she looked sizzling hot in a tiny bikini.

The snap showed Alexa on the beach and captured her body from the top of her thighs up. According to the geotag, she was somewhere near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The photo captured the blond beauty as she stood with the beach behind her.

In the caption, she mentioned that she was enjoying the sunrise. The beige color of the sand and the golden shades in the sky blurred behind her.

Alexa’s bikini was a bright white color that caused her tan skin to pop. The top featured small triangle cups that showed off plenty of her ample chest. The top had a bit of bling with gold details on the shoulder straps and in between her breasts.

The sun’s rays hit Alexa’s skin, accentuating her hourglass figure as well as her shapely shoulders. Her skin looked flawless, and it seemed to glow in the warm light. She had a serious look on her face as she gazed at something to the side.

Alexa wore her hair in a side ponytail, and sunlight played in the curled ends. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and eyeliner. She also wore a matte color on her lush lips. She added a bit of bling to the outfit with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, she credited the photographer for his creative efforts.

Her fans thought she looked incredible in the suit, and many told her so.

“You are truly like a beautifully awesome Sunrise!” quipped one fan.

Loading...

“Very very gorgeous body very beautiful lady,” a second fan wrote.

“Wow very beautiful as always and white looks good on u,” said a third fan.

“Take my breath away! You definitely were blessed with the beauty genes!” commented a fourth fan.

Alexa has a knack for looking sensational in just about everything she puts on her body. She recently wowed her fans in a sexy black romper that featured a sequined fringe. Another one of her more popular posts in recent days showed her flaunting her curves in a revealing crop top with a plunging neckline. She likes to share photos that show her wearing a variety of titillating outfits — something her fans seem to love.