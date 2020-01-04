SZA Fans Can Expect New Collaborations With Sam Smith, Justin Timberlake & Megan Thee Stallion

SZA has been keeping her fans waiting a hot minute for new material but it seems the “Love Galore” songstress has been working hard on music that has yet to come out. The R&B songstress made a lot of impact with her debut album, Ctrl, and it seems that the singer has been collaborating with the biggest names for her sophomore.

According to Music News, SZA was questioned by a fan on Twitter whether she would ever do a song with British singer-songwriter Sam Smith. She replied by telling her millions of followers that she already has.

She also confirmed on the same platform that she has collaborated with rising rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“Now das already cut n recorded,” she tweeted.

Megan and Sam aren’t the only features her fans can expect. SZA previously spoke about working with Justin Timberlake, Brockhampton, and producer Jack Antonoff.

When discussing the Justin song, she revealed that they made a cool track.

“We made a really cool song and I couldn’t believe it. We’re on the same label [RCA Records] I heard, which I didn’t know until yesterday. And he was like, ‘I wanna work with you’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ And he was like, ‘Shut up, let’s just make stuff.’ And we did and it was really great.”

Fans have been asking SZA whether she can promise them if the music can be heard soon.

“I’d say the date me and punch jus discussed.. but that would stress me n build unnecessary pressure.. short answer is yes,” the “Garden (Say It Like That)” hitmaker stated on Twitter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last summer it was said that she shot a music video for a song titled “Brace Yourself,” which allegedly is taken from her long-awaited second album. Come 2020, SZA has yet to release the song or music video. However, she did treat fans to a snippet of the song during a performance in Australia at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, per Consequence of Sound.

The last song SZA dropped as the lead artist was “Power Is Power” featuring Travis Scott and The Weeknd in April 2019. According to Billboard, the track peaked at No. 90 on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart and became her 10th entry on the chart.

As for a full project, the “All The Stars” chart-topper has kept fans waiting since 2017. Her debut album, Ctrl, spent 133 weeks on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and ended up peaking at No. 3, so the singer must feel a little pressure as the second album can sometimes make or break an artist.