Reba McEntire, 64, Stuns In A Plunging Swimsuit In Barbados

Reba wowed during her sunny New Year vacation.

Reba McEntire was as stunning as ever during a recent vacation to Barbados as she showed off her body in a plunging blue swimsuit. The gorgeous 64-year-old country music superstar looked gorgeous as she rang in the New Year while ditching the cold for much sunnier climes, as paparazzi captured new snaps of the beauty enjoying the sunshine at the beach in her swimwear.

The candid photos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, show the “Fancy” singer while she took a walk along the sand in a ruched electric blue swimsuit.

Reba wowed in her colorful and flattering bathing suit look, which plunged at the chest and featured a fun lace-up design that stretched vertically all the way down to her torso to highlight her slim waist.

The superstar – who recently hit the headlines for co-hosting the 2019 CMA Awards alongside Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton in November – opted to keep things classy as always as she covered up slightly with an aqua jacket over her one-piece.

Reba kept her arms covered under the blue jacket, which featured fun lime green accents and a collar around her neck, while she spent her New Year vacation in the sunshine with friends.

The “Turn On The Radio” singer also kept her accessories to a minimum as she enjoyed some well deserved downtime, opting for just a simple pair of stud earrings in both of her ears.

While walking along the sand, she also kept herself shielded from the sun with a white sunhat on her head while she protected her eyes with a pair of sunglasses with burgundy frames.

The star kept her feet sand-free by sporting a pair of black aqua shoes as she hit the beach.

Reba also rocked a grey fanny pack that was fastened around her just above her hips, just weeks after her former daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson opened up on her talk show about a time the twosome had a few too many drinks and ended up doing a spirited karaoke session together.

The candid snaps first showed Reba walking along the sand with her jacket unzipped to reveal her bathing suit look, before she then zipped up her scuba outerwear as she stepped onto a luxury yacht where things appeared to get a little more breezy.

The beauty opted to keep her long legs on show though while she walked barefoot on the boat, where she decided to swap her white sunhat for a bandanna which she wrapped around her red hair.

According to The Daily Mail‘s report, Reba spent her time on the boat off the coast of Barbados watching turtles in the water.