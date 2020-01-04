Kylie Jenner Debuts Yellow Hair As She Shows Off Her Curves In New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner shared a new Instagram photo with her followers today. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen sporting a new hair color while posing in a skintight mini dress with snakeskin print.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul is known for her love of wigs and hair colors, and she has tried many different shades. Recently, she managed to come up with a new look, and it was certainly bold.

In the photo, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen posing in a body-hugging mini dress that showed off her big chest and clung to her curves. Kylie wore her bright yellow locks confidently, her eyes gazing straight into the camera, her lips slightly parted to give a sultry look.

Kylie wore a full makeup look which included perfectly groomed eyebrows, eyeshadow, thick mascara, eyeliner, contour and bronzer, as well as a highlighter and matte nude lipstick. She was wearing a diamond-encrusted watch and bracelet, her usual diamond rings, and a pair of dangling earrings. In addition, Kylie carried a yellow Hermes mini Kelly bag.

In the caption, Kylie wrote, “Yummy,” followed by a lemon and two yellow heart emoji. Some fans think this was in relation to Justin Bieber’s new song, as Justin’s wife and one of Kylie’s closest friends, Hailey Bieber, reacted to the socialite’s new social media share.

The new upload was another big hit with Kylie’s 156 million followers. It earned more than 5 million likes and over 32,000 comments in just seven hours of being live. Friends and fans flocked to the comments section of the post to let Kylie know how beautiful she looked, while some admirers let their heart and fire emoji do the talking.

“Oh girl!!!!! This hair is a look!!!” a friend commented Kylie’s new look.

Loading...

“Your hair matches your purse exactly,” wrote one admirer, followed by a yellow and orange heart emoji.

“She has way too much time on her hands, she has a different hair color every day, how does she do it. I give her credit for being the youngest billionaire,” a third Instagram user added.

Just a day ago, Kylie posted an adorable photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, looking intently at a couple of color palettes with Kylie’s team. It was reported that the 1-year-old is collaborating with her mom for a new makeup collection that is set to launch in February of this year. The upcoming Valentine’s Day collection will reportedly be called “Stormi.”