Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Does A Full Backbend In A Strapless Bikini

Lorena struck an impressive pose in a skimpy bikini.

Lorena Rae showed off her impressive physique — and flexibility — as she did a full backbend in a strapless bikini. The Victoria’s Secret model wowed in a sizzling new shot posted to Instagram on January 3, from a photo shoot on the tropical island of St. Barts.

The hot shot was shared to social media by the popular swimwear brand Solid & Striped. It pictured Lorena with both her hands and her feet firmly on the ground as she arched her back all the way over, with the blue ocean and stormy skies stretching for miles in the distance behind her.

Lorena – who gained notoriety after she walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back in 2018 – struck a flexible pose while she flashed her uber-toned legs and very slim waist for the world to see.

The German beauty rocked a strapless look for the snap. Her bikini was made up of a top featuring ruched sides and deep blue material that looked like velvet. The bandeau-style top was teamed with a pair of matching bikini bottoms in the same color. The high-waisted bottoms made her already long legs look even longer.

The bottoms also showed off plenty of her pert booty, as her toned derriere was partly on display while she posed side-on to the camera, her hands and feet resting on a white yoga mat beneath her.

Lorena had her long, brunette highlighted hair flowing down to the mat as she turned her head to look towards the camera.

Solid & Striped didn’t reveal exactly which bikini Lorena wore for the shoot in the caption of the upload, though she appeared to rock the Annabelle top and bottoms, both in Aqua Velvet.

The scorching bikini photo has received thousands of likes, as well as plenty of comments from fans who showered the 25-year-old star with praise after seeing her impressive backbend.

“Talent!!!!” one user commented with two red heart emoji.

Another simply wrote the word “love” after seeing Lorena strip down to her bikini to pull off the pose.

Loading...

Others left heart and heart-eye emoji in the comments section.

Lorena’s often spotted modeling different swimwear looks for Solid & Striped, and this isn’t the first time she’s revealed all her hard work in the gym during a bikini shoot.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, she recently steamed things up in a pretty skimpy yellow bikini at the beach in another gorgeous shot shared to the brand’s official Instagram page.