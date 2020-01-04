Abbie Duggar Celebrates The Upcoming Arrival Of Her & John David’s First Child With A Baby Shower

The latest of the Duggar babies will be here very soon.

It’s almost time for John David and Abbie Duggar to welcome their baby girl into the world. This is the Counting On couple’s first child together and they are super-excited to meet her. A baby shower was recently thrown for them, and the Duggar family shared three photos of the fun event on their official Instagram account on Friday. The shower may have been an all-girls event, as John David was not seen in any of the pictures, or any guys for that matter.

The shower was held at Jim Bob and Michelle’s home, with many of the couple’s friends and family surrounding them with love and plenty of gifts. It looks like Jana Duggar was once again in charge of the planning, or was at least the main person who helped to put it all together. She is seen in one of the photos helping out as Abbie is sitting down and opening gifts in front of the guests. The mother-to-be is wearing a cute blue dress with a flowery print and a blush-colored sweater over it. She has on a pair of comfortable flats. Her huge baby bump is popping out as her due date is approaching quickly.

Jana has on a patterned dress and she paired it with a maroon sweater. She also chose comfy flats for the special event. Sitting beside Abbie Duggar as she opens her baby gifts is sister-in-law Jessa Seewald. She wore a gray sweater dress along with a pair of low-heeled ankle boots. She accessorized her outfit with a green scarf draped over her shoulder.

The guest list included John David Duggar’s siblings, and it looks like Abbie’s family and some friends were there as well. In addition to gifts, there were plenty of food and snacks for the guests.

Michelle Duggar was, of course, heavily involved in the baby shower. The last snapshot had her standing in front of everyone reading something out loud. It’s possible that it was a Bible verse or some inspirational words for John David and Abbie as they become first-time parents. Michelle opted to wear her usual denim skirt with a striped top and a white denim jacket over it.

Abbie had been quite sick with this pregnancy, as revealed by John David a couple months ago. She had to get fluids at the ER a few times, as she also explained to Jana in a recent episode of Counting On. In the same episode, the nurse surprised her husband’s twin with her baby announcement before she told everyone else in the family. She also revealed that the baby is due around her and John David’s birthday, which is January 12. That means the latest of the Duggar babies is set to arrive any day now.