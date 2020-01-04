Ricky Martin’s Topless Pics Already Named ‘The Most Thirstworthy Photos Of The Decade’

Just a number of days into the new decade and Ricky Martin‘s latest Instagram upload has been named “the most thirstworthy photos of the decade so far” by Hollywood Life. The 48-year-old took a trip to the British Virgin Islands and shared five shots of himself on vacation to his social media page.

Martin enjoyed the beautiful weather and was photographed on a white boat. The “Livin’ la Vida Loca” chart-topper posed topless and wore a pair of pale blue board shorts that stopped above his knees. The Latin entertainer has a number of tattoos and displayed his ink all over his tanned body. Martin showed off his toned physique and rocked his shorts fairly low so that his impressive v-lines were visible.

In a couple of the shots, the “Shake Your Bon-Bon” hitmaker was photographed from head-to-toe by the boat’s stairs. He rested his body on the side of the transport, making the pose look so effortless.

In another photo, Martin was pictured fairly close-up, looking in the opposite direction. The pic captured the stunning blue sea and his profile.

In the fifth and final shot, the “I Don’t Care” singer sat on the back of the boat with his legs parted and arms spread out. He looked over to his left and soaked up the sun.

Martin geotagged the post as the British Virgin Islands and captioned it with the merman emoji.

In the span of 15 hours, his post racked up more than 930,000 likes and over 23,800 comments, proving to be a hit with his 13.4 million followers.

“Oh God, bringing in 2020 like that… I’m inspired. I gotta go work out,” one user wrote.

“My god, man overboard,” another shared, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Food pics are good but look at this snack. Holy!” a third fan remarked.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth follower commented.

It seems Martin wasn’t alone on the island. A Twitter account replied to his tweet with four photos of himself with his children and husband, Jwan Yosef.

The “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely” singer announced that he was expecting his fourth child back in September, which was delivered via surrogate in October. People Magazine reported that Martin and Yosef had another son, who they named Renn.

Martin is relatively private when it comes to posting photos of his children. His daughter, Lucia, who was born in December 2018, was first shown to his Instagram audience the following August. Unsurprisingly, his fans went pretty wild over the adorable pic.