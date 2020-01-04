Christie Brinkley, 65, Stuns Fans In Underwater Bikini Photos

Christie looked years younger than her age as she vacationed in Turks and Caicos.

Christie Brinkley proved she’s just as fit and fabulous as ever in seriously sizzling new shots shared to her Instagram account this week. The dazzling 65-year-old supermodel proved once again that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she stripped down to her string bikini and hit the water for a snorkeling session.

In the stunning photos, which Christie shared with her more than 571,000 fans on January 3, she could be seen taking a dip in the ocean in a pretty skimpy black triangle bikini.

The beauty strapped on her snorkel as she did some sightseeing under the water during a sunny family vacation to tropical Turks and Caicos.

In the first shot of the multi-photo upload, the mom of three stunned as floated in the water and gazed down at all the ocean life beneath her.

Her flawless body was on full display in her skimpy bikini look, which was made up of a black string two piece that was tied behind her neck and around her back to reveal all her hard work in the gym.

She paired that with a matching pair of bikini bottoms, which also had thin string ties that were this time tied across both of her hips.

Christie’s signature long blond hair was left down and floated all around her as she got soaked in the ocean water.

The upload was made up of several different photos, some showing her in her bikini and others showing off the stunning underwater sights.

In the caption, the beauty urged her followers to “dive in” with her, while she also tagged the Turks And Caicos Reef Fund which, according to its own Instagram page, is “on a mission to preserve and protect the Turks and Caicos islands marine ecosystems through education, research and advocacy.”

Many fans commented on how important it is to protect the ecosystem and how beautiful it looked, while others heaped praise on Christie as she put her bikini body on display.

“Beautiful photos!!!!” one person commented with two red heart emoji.

Another told the supermodel, “OMG these pictures are phenomenal!”

“Is that a mermaid or is that C Brinkley?” a third commented.

The star is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos alongside her family, including daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, shortly after the twosome hit the headlines last year for her the latter replacing her mom on Dancing with the Stars after she sustained an injury to her arm.

The latest look at Christie’s bikini body during the sunny trip also follows a set of seriously sizzling vacation photos she shared earlier this week as she seriously stunned in a red bikini while exploring the islands on a boat.