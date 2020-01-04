Tarsha Whitmore Shows Off Her Wild Side In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

While some parts of the world are experiencing colder temperatures, it’s summer in Australia — and model Tarsha Whitmore looks to be enjoying every moment of it.

Her latest Instagram update showed her enjoying the warmer weather in a skimpy leopard-print bikini that left little to the imagination. According to the geotag, the beauty was on a white, sandy beach somewhere near Gold Coast, Queensland. Other beachgoers standing near umbrellas and canopies could be seen in the distance behind her. Off to the side, condominiums rose above a knoll of grass.

Tarsha was in the center of the photo, sitting on her feet with her legs slightly parted. She looked as though she had been out of the water for only a few minutes, as her skin and hair were wet. Her bikini top had small, triangle cups that showed off plenty of her ample chest. The bottoms were a classic string style, and Tarsha had the side strings pulled high on her hips, highlighting her thin waistline.

The stunner held her hands in her hair as she looked off the the side. The pose gave her followers a nice look at her bronze, damp skin as it glistened in the sun. It was hard not to notice her flat abs, toned thighs and the curve of her hip as her torso was turned just slightly.

Tarsha’s makeup included thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a matte color on her lips. She kept accessories to a minimum and only wore a belly piercing.

In the caption, she said she had just come out of the water. She also plugged fashion brand Tiger Mist for the sexy bikini.

Her followers raved over how amazing she looked in the two-piece number.

“Wow. So beautiful and that body is incredible,” one follower said.

“You’re absolutely magnificent,” gushed a second admirer.

“Queen of the Jungle,” quipped a third commenter.

“Absolutely stunning The leopard print looks great on you,” a fourth fan wrote.

It’s not unusual for Tarsha to wow her fans in a bikini. It seems bathing suits are one her favorite things to wear when it comes to what she shares on Instagram. But the beauty is not just about bikinis. Luckily for her fans, she likes to model all kinds of outfits that showcase her fabulous figure including lingerie and form-fitting dresses. One of her more popular posts in recent days showed her looking incredible in a pink playsuit.