Bethenny Frankel, 49, Sizzles In A Plunging Hot Pink Bikini

Bethenny slipped into a revealing bikini to ring in the New Year with her boyfriend.

Bethenny Frankel showed off her seriously fit and toned physique in another revealing bikini in a seriously hot new photo posted to her Instagram account. The former Real Housewives of New York City star sizzled in a snap she shared with her 2.1 million followers as she rang in the New Year alongside her boyfriend of around one year, Paul Bernon.

The 49-year-old reality star and businesswoman sizzled as she showed some skin in the plunging bikini look, which didn’t exactly leave too much to the imagination.

Bethenny and her man sipped on their tropical drinks as they said a big hello to 2020 in the snap, as both appeared to be enjoying some well-deserved rest and relaxation at the beach somewhere tropical.

The RHONY beauty proudly revealed her toned figure as she sat alongside the film producer in her bold and bright two-piece. Her fun bikini look was made up of a hot pink triangle bikini with two strings that stretched up and tied behind her neck and also plunged pretty low to reveal her décolletage.

She also rocked a pair of bikini bottoms in the same bright color that sat just below her bellybutton as she sat on her sun lounger with both of her legs crossed.

The star protected her eyes from the sun as she rocked reflective sunglasses and a beige sunhat on her head and had several bangles and a watch stacked on her wrist.

As for Paul, he sported a pair of blue and white swim shorts with a blue top as he leaned in towards Bethenny. He also almost matched his girlfriend as he too wore a pair of shiny shades and a sunhat.

The twosome appeared to have a pretty great time together as they relaxed on the sand. Both had plenty of food to enjoy in front of them, chowing down on nachos, burgers, and fries.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Bethenny in the comments section of the photo, which has already received more than 50,000 likes, as many commented on how flawless her body looked in her fun bikini while others shared sweet New Year messages for the star.

“Happy looks fantastic on you!” one fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

A second comment read, “Blessed with ur amazing metabolism. Bangin bikini body…… looking great!”

“It is so great to see you happy! Nothing but health and happiness to you and your family this new year!” another said.

The latest look at Bethenny showing off her fit body in a bikini came mere days after she stunned in a red bikini at the beach earlier this week as she shared a poignant message with her followers to reflect on the past 12 months and celebrate heading into 2020.