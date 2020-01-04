Jojo Babie Stuns In White Bodysuit & Tiny Shorts On Instagram

Jojo Babie shared a new Instagram picture with her fans recently. She sported a tight outfit, which consisted of a bodysuit and shorts.

The bodysuit was white with a classic cut. It had thick straps and a scoop neckline. The model paired this with bright blue shorts. These were pulled up high on her waist, and featured white piping along the edges. Jojo added a little glam to her ensemble with a pair of heeled white sandals.

The stunner was seen posing outdoors on a sidewalk. She stood with her left hand shielding her eyes from the bright sunlight. She also propped out her right leg. And while the sun may have made it hard for her to see, her skin was left looking flawless and glowing.

Jojo wore her hair down in a side part. Her long, wavy locks cascaded in front of her left shoulder. Her blond highlights gleamed in the light. She kept things simple with no visible accessories, and even her manicure was a basic light color.

Her makeup was hard to discern, as half of her face was in shadow. However, it looked like she wore blush and light pink lipstick. Her eyes also looked especially dark, as she may have been wearing eyeshadow.

Behind the bombshell was a thin strip of lawn, another sidewalk, and a green expanse beyond that. Buildings could be seen on the right side of the frame, with trees dotting the scenery.

The tags revealed that her outfit was from Fashion Nova.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their messages for the beauty.

“Beautiful as the sun shines on your perfect figure,” expressed an admirer.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” declared a follower.

Others responded to her captions.

“I’ll still be looking for one in 2090,” sympathized a fan.

“Stay strong! Stay savage! And slay ALL 2020 GAINZ!!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

Followers will need to wait and see if Jojo talks any more about her vision for 2020 in the future.

The Asian beauty shared another Instagram update on December 5 where she rocked another bodysuit. In that post, it was a leopard-print piece. Jojo also wore a darker, long-sleeved crop top. She faced her back to her mirror, and glanced over her shoulder to take the selfie. The model opted to wear her hair pulled back into a casual ponytail, and was seen going barefoot for the shot. Her white manicure popped against her dark phone case.