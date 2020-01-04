Ayla Woodruff Crouches In Braless & Glam Look On Instagram

Ayla Woodruff shared a new photo set with her followers on Instagram recently. There were three pictures in total, and they showed the model striking a variety of poses. In the first one, she was seen crouching on the ground with her knees facing out. She rocked a braless and glam look.

The top that she wore was made up of many small tassels. The tassels appeared to be made of a plastic-like fabric, and had a blue sheen. It was long-sleeved with horizontal rows of tassels. Ayla also sported a pair of light pink pants. These featured a high-waisted fit and an exaggerated flare.

The stunner balanced on her feet and propped her right elbow on her knee. She stuck a finger into her mouth and parted her lips. She wore dark lipstick and dark liner. Her shimmery eyeshadow popped in the shot, with her cheeks being highlighted with blush.

Her pose left some of her cleavage peeking through. She kept things simple with few visible accessories, which included rings on her left hand.

In the second picture, Ayla stood with her right hand on her forehead. The jacket fell off one shoulder, and she censored her chest with her hand. Her toned midriff was on display. She gave a smoldering look while tilting her head back slightly.

A final photo showed the bombshell from head-to-toe. She hugged herself with the top falling down her shoulders. She propped out her right foot to the side, and looked into the distance.

The background of all of the photos was a muted gray and white tone.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their compliments for the beauty.

“Girl can I borrow this outfit?!” joked an admirer.

“Can’t wait to see more of you in 2020,” exclaimed a follower.

Loading...

“Ayla! You can’t be dropping these without warning!” wrote a fan.

“That jacket is so rad! WHAT!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

The captions revealed that the top was from Revolve.

In addition, the model shared another update a week ago where she featured a braless look. This time, she also opted to go shirtless while rocking a cropped jacket. She paired it with black bikini bottoms with a high-waisted cut. Ayla completed her look with a pair of knee-high boots. She stood in front of a light yellow classic car, and glanced to her right. She wore her hair half-up in a scrunchie.