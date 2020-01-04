Joan Smalls Sizzles In Red Lingerie In New Instagram Photo

Joan Smalls shared a new Instagram photo a day ago that’s likely to have caught many of her fans’ attention. She was seen sizzling in a red lingerie set while posing on a bed.

The captions revealed that the ensemble she rocked was from Savage x Fenty, which is Rihanna’s brand. Joan was seen laying on her left side while propping herself up on her elbow. She bent her knees in front of her and playfully tugged at her heel with one hand.

The bra that she wore had thick straps and lacy accents along the edge. The matching bottoms had a thong-cut. Joan also wore a pair of matching heels.

The model wore her hair down with a heavy left part. Her large waves cascaded down her left shoulder. She gave a fierce look while sporting eye-grabbing makeup. This included deep red lipstick and heavy dark liner on her lower lids. Plus, her geometric choker-style necklace could also be seen.

In addition to the stunner, the bed that she laid on was filled with many interesting items. A retro phone lit up on the right side of the bed, as she reclined on multiple pillows. A neon light lit up the backdrop, while a large teddy bear peeked through on the right side of the frame.

The photo had a moody vibe, thanks to the purple glow from the neon lighting in the room. At the same time, a beam of white light lit up the middle of the bed.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new shot.

“Joan is a legend and a Goddess in every sense of the word,” declared an admirer.

“Joan, you always look d*mn gooooooood!!!!!” gushed a follower.

“My baby an icon PERIoDT,” wrote a fan.

“Gm happy NEW year’s,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Considering that this picture is from a Savage x Fenty photoshoot, fans can hope for more lingerie pics from the occasion.

In addition, Joan showed off her sultry side in another Instagram update from December 15. This time, she improvised an outfit for a sexy beach photoshoot when she forgot a bikini. This led her to rock a light blue sports bra and a pair of unzipped shorts for the shot. She propped out her left foot, and raised both of her elbows to the side. The model tilted her head up and gave a small pout.