Charly Jordan Sizzles In Tropical Bikini On Instagram

Charly Jordan shared a new Instagram photo set with her followers a day ago. It consisted of two images, and the model was seen striking a couple of different poses in a tropical bikini.

The swimsuit was very colorful, and featured a mix of colors and designs. The backdrop was leopard-print, with colorful tropical flowers imposed on top. The green leaves were prominent in the print.

The first photo of the set was a close-up of Charly. She was seen glancing at the camera while tilting her head to the left. She raised her hand and placed it on her cheek. The stunner gave a flirty look with a hint of a smile on her face. The backdrop was very fuzzy, and showed the blue ocean.

Her makeup included pink lipstick and shimmery light pink eyeshadow. Her cheeks glowed with blush. She also sported heavy mascara and a small cat-eye. Moreover, the model accessorized with a couple of small hoop earrings and a silver necklace. Her gold bracelet was also noticeable.

That’s not to mention the second picture of the set. Cindy was seen striking an eye-catching pose this time. The photo was also taken from further away, with the beauty in view from head-to-toe. She faced her right shoulder to the camera, and raised her arm into the air. Meanwhile, she propped out her right foot and arched her back. Her hair blew down behind her.

This angle also revealed that her bikini bottoms had a high-rise cut in the back. Also, her top had extra-long straps that fell down her back.

The model stood just inches from the incoming waves. Although there was plenty of sunlight on Cindy, the backdrop revealed a cloudy sky.

Fans headed to the comments section to rave about the new photos.

“You are something else,” gushed a follower.

“Strong start to 2020,” complimented an admirer.

“Dang where the inspirational text at tho,” joked a fan.

“How are you so flawless!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

Plus, Charly was previously seen in another bikini on December 24. The photo set showed her standing in thigh-high water with boats in the background. The swimsuit was gold and shined in the light.

The model stood with her hair slicked back. In the first picture, she was seen smiling with her right hand on her head. This left her arm tattoo on display. Her gold accessories also popped, which included long earrings and a bracelet.