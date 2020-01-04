Cindy Prado Exudes Jungle Vibes In A Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Cindy Prado shared a new photo set with her Instagram followers today. It consisted of four images where the stunner exuded jungle vibes in a leopard-print bikini.

The ensemble included an off-the-shoulder top. It was so small that her underboob peeked through here and there. The long sleeves were flowy and added texture to her look. Her bikini bottoms, on the other hand, were perfectly matching with thin side straps.

The first two pictures showed Cindy lying on a palm tree, with the last two showing her standing on a wooden bridge.

The model struck a couple of dynamic poses on the tree, which was parallel to the ground. The model leaned back and propped up her left knee while looking into the distance. She wore her hair down in loose waves, which were mostly brushed behind her shoulder.

The second picture offered a completely different angle, which revealed that Cindy was at a resort. This time, she was on her back and balanced on the tree.

In the last two pictures, Cindy is standing on a wooden bridge taken in a foggy setting. The bombshell was seen standing in the middle of a tropical setting. The flooring and railing of the bridge were completely made of wood. Large palm leaves could be seen towering behind her.

The sunlight streamed through the fog and created an ethereal look. Cindy was seen standing up and propping her left knee while holding onto the railing.

The final photo was of the blonde looking straight at the camera, as she appeared to be walking forward. Her hair fell down and obscured a part of her right eye.

She gave a pouty look in all of the shots.

Fans headed to the comments section to send their love to the beauty.

“You are my inspo every d*mn day,” gushed a follower.

“I just can’t understand how you’re real,” raved an admirer.

“I have jungle fever,” joked a fan.

“You’re uuuuunbelievable,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Cindy was seen in another bikini on December 30. In that post, she rocked an off-white ensemble with black straps. She sat up while looking off into the distance. Her hair was down and brushed over her right shoulder, as she gave a hint of a smile. She sported pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, and mascara. Her accessories included gold hoop earrings and a couple of necklaces — one of which featuring a palm tree.