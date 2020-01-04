Hope Beel Stuns In A Tiny Crocheted Bikini With Tassels

Hope celebrated Friday by showing off her fit figure.

Hope Beel rocked a unique bikini in a set of sizzling snapshots that had her Instagram followers going wild. On Friday, the 30-year-old fitness model celebrated the start of the weekend by sharing the photos with her 1.2 million followers.

Hope was pictured rocking a string bikini with white crocheted triangle cups that showed a little more skin than an average two-piece. This is because the handcrafted garment was covered with tiny holes. Each cup featured scalloped edges and a large sunburst design in the center. The swimsuit’s strings were a pretty peach color.

Hope’s bottoms matched her bikini top. The ties were constructed out of three strings braided together, and each string had a white tassel dangling from it. The strings were pulled up high on the brunette bombshell’s slender hips, and the tiny crocheted panel that they were attached to sat down much lower on her long, lean torso. Because the bottoms weren’t stretchy, there was a slight gap between the front of the garment and Hope’s stomach.

Hope’s revealing bikini showed off her voluptuous cleavage, toned stomach, and shapely thighs. For her beauty look, she sported bronze eyeshadow, dark curled lashes, coppery bronzer on her cheeks, and a glossy coral lip. The Texas-based model wore her long brunette locks down and styled with a slight wave.

In the first of a set of two images, Hope was pictured stretching her hands up over her head to lift up the top layer of her thick hair. In the second snapshot, Hope posed with one hand behind her head. Her eyes were closed, and she had her head turned completely to the side. According to her geotag, her photos were taken on a beach in the Dominican Republic. In the caption of her post, she credited her friend, Elizabeth Bettis, as the photographer.

Hope’s Instagram followers rewarded her snapshots with over 8,000 likes in the span of two hours. They also flooded the comments section of her post with praise, as well as various emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous body,” read one response that was punctuated with numerous fire emoji.

“What a sexy view of sexy girl,” another fan wrote.

“Your beauty is Incredible!” remarked a third admirer.

“That’s a real creative use for doilies,” quipped a fourth commenter.

Hope seems to be a fan of crochet bikinis. Last month, the fitness model shared an Instagram photo that was taken during a trip to Turks and Caicos. She was pictured rocking a different white crocheted bikini that featured a ruffled bottom.