Chanel West Coast Strikes Sexy Poses On Driftwood At The Ocean

Chanel West Coast shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans today. There were two photos, both similar, but taken from two different angles. She was seen striking sexy poses on a piece of driftwood at the beach.

The stunner wore a purple ruffle bikini, which included a top with thick straps. She appeared to be drenched, with her hair falling down her right side. Chanel also accessorized with a reflective pair of aviator sunglasses. Her large charm necklace could be seen, along with her multiple bracelets on her left wrist.

In the first photo of the set, the rapper was seen striking a dynamic pose. The driftwood was quite large, and Chanel sat on it. She propped herself up with her right elbow and raised her left elbow into the air. Her left leg was outstretched. The ocean waves could be seen rolling in, with dramatic mountains in the backdrop. Although the bombshell was drenched in sunlight, the skies appeared cloudy over the mountain range.

The second photo showed Chanel striking a similar pose, but from a different angle. This time, the camera captured her look from her right side. This angle emphasized the waves that were coming in. Plus, a group of people could be seen enjoying the ocean with their surfboards.

This was the Ridiculousness star’s first update with the Kauai, Hawaii, geotag.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the beauty. Followers can hope for more photos from the tropical paradise in the coming days.

“Hottest suit everrrrr!!!!” gushed a follower.

“SMOKIN’ FREAKIN’ HOT, Chanel!!” declared an admirer.

“What I wouldn’t give to be there doing a photoshoot with you,” expressed a fan.

“Your hair is on point. It looks so much better dark than blonde,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Chanel seems to enjoy different-colored hair from time to time, and she sometimes sports wigs. As of late, she’s been rocking a brunette hairstyle exclusively.

In addition, the rapper shared a bikini pic on December 3. This update showed her flaunting sideboob in a brown bikini. Chanel accessorized with a crown in her hair and necklaces. The shot was featured on a poster to promote her appearance at the Sapphire in Las Vegas. The event took place on December 12 and promised a performance of “Sharon Stoned.” She has been sued by actress Sharon Stone over the song, with the results of the lawsuit still pending.