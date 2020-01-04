Kelsey Merritt Flaunts Bikini Bod While Hanging Out With A Dog

Kelsey Merritt shared a flirty new Instagram post with her fans today, one which showed her flaunting her bikini body while hanging out with her dog.

The stunner was photographed while lying on a blue-and-white-striped towel on top of what appeared to be AstroTurf. Kelsey was on her stomach, with her body angled towards the camera as she lifted her feet into the air and crossed her ankles for the shot. She propped herself up on her arms and glanced back over her right shoulder.

The model was seen smiling with her lips closed, as she wore her hair down in a middle part. Her face was in the shadows so it was hard to know if she wore makeup.

Meanwhile, her swimsuit was black with gold accents on top and a high-rise cut for the bottoms. Next to the Victoria’s Secret Angel was a black-and-brown dog that was looking into the distance as Kelsey placed her hand on its leg.

The backdrop was also notable, with the picture geotagged at Manhattan Beach in California. The yard where Kelsey was hanging out was just feet from the sandy beach, separated only by a sidewalk. It had a couple of volleyball nets set up, and people could be seen enjoying the day. The ocean was also visible in the photo.

This image was taken on a sunny day, with the sky being mostly clear with just several wispy clouds.

Fans headed to the comments section to share their compliments for the bombshell.

“Ugh love this!!!” raved an admirer.

Others were distracted by the dog.

“Omg is that a Rottweiler??” asked a follower, with others also referring to the breed.

“Ahhhh my hometown has shown itself to another beauty,” wrote a fan.

In addition, some followers sent her longer messages.

“Hi @kelseymerritt. I just wanna wish you a happy new year and hope 2020 will be the best year ever for you. You look amazing as always,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Prior to the new photo, there was another video update from December 21 that showed Kelsey striking the Bambi pose in a white bikini while on top of a four-poster bed with sheer curtains. The beauty tugged at her bottoms and played with her hair, later leaning forward slightly and breaking into a wide smile, with her locks worn down in a heavy left part. She also sported a gold necklace and silver hoop earrings.