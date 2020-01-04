David Dobrik Begs Fans To Stop Showing Up At His House Uninvited

Fans have figured out where YouTuber and comedian David Dobrik lives and now they won't stop ringing his doorbell.

David Dobrik is a popular YouTuber who has grown increasingly famous and successful in recent years to do his ever growing channel. The downside of Dobrik’s popularity is that he has lost his ability to enjoy privacy. Fans have somehow located the address of his Los Angeles, California mansion and now they keep stopping by unannounced, according to Insider.

Throughout the years Dobrik has repeatedly asked fans to stop coming to his home to no avail. His frustration building, the comedian took to Twitter to once again beg them to stop showing up uninvited as he does not want to have to move away in order to regain privacy.

“Hello guys I love everyone that supports me and shows me love. Truly. BUT PLEASE STOP COMING TO MY F*CKING HOUSE,” he wrote, his annoyance evident.

Dobrik lives at his spacious Los Angeles home with his friend and assistant Natalie Mariduena, who has also expressed concern regarding safety due to their amount of unplanned visitors who drive by their home and take pictures, leave notes, and even ring the doorbell.

In the podcast entitled Views that Dobrik shares with his friend and fellow comedian Jason Nash, he explained that he loves their home and doesn’t wish to leave it, but has begun to look at other homes for safety reasons.

“Please, oh my god. Guys, I wanna stay here. I love this house, and you’re literally — this is to like.0006% of people listening — like you are literally ruining my chances of living here any longer because Natalie’s literally about to f*cking drag me out of here because people are still showing up to the house.”

Dobrik’s infamous chaotic 4 minute and 20 minute vlogs have become increasingly popular and he currently boasts 15 million YouTube subscribers. Many of his vlogs feature his expansive backyard as well as aerial views of his property. Thus, eagle eyed viewers who know the Los Angeles area well could likely pinpoint his neighborhood and leak it online fairly easily.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of Dobrik’s recent videos included he and his friends performing the ‘Elephant’s Toothpaste’ science experiment. It included mixing hydrogen peroxide, soap, and food coloring to create a volcanic-like eruption of blue foam and bubbles. Dobrik’s team increased the ingredients that are typically used for this experiment exponentially, thus breaking the world record. The experiment was filmed from various angles in his backyard, including aerial views which provided fans with a good look at not only the top of Dobrik’s home, but the landscaping and homes around him.