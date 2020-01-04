Greta Thunberg Changes Her Twitter Name To ‘Sharon’ After Actor Amanda Henderson Wrongly Guesses Her Name

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has a good sense of humor. The teenager recently took to Twitter and changed her name to ‘Sharon’ after actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed Greta’s name during a quiz.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, actress Amanda Henderson recently appeared on Celebrity Mastermind— a British television quiz show which is aired on the BBC. During the show, she was asked to identify the author of the book, No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference, which is written by Greta. Show host John Humphries even gave a big hint by mentioning that the author is a Swedish climate change activist.

In response, the actress surprised everyone by wrongly guessing Greta’s name and calling her ‘Sharon.’ Since Greta is a world-famous figure who has been making headlines ever since she embarked on her climate-change activism journey, viewers couldn’t help but laugh at Henderson’s ignorance.

Humphries later corrected her and revealed that the 2019 book, which is a collection of speeches, has been authored by Greta Thunberg.

Per the article, Henderson — who is famous for playing nurse Robyn Miller in the British medical drama series Casualty — appeared on the quiz show alongside actor Paul Chuckle, comedian Geoff Norcott and TV chef Levi Roots.

After the show, which was aired on the BBC on January 2, Henderson’s clip went viral and sent the internet into hysterics. Both celebrities and social media users shared the clip to make fun of the actor’s ignorance. As a result, the incident was provided coverage by all the major news outlets in the United Kingdom and afield.

Seeing everyone’s reaction to Henderson’s mistake, Greta — who has been named Time’s “Person of the Year” for 2019 — showed her humorous side to the world by changing her Twitter name to Sharon.

Appreciating the teen activist’s sense of humor, English novelist and journalist Matt Haig took to his Twitter and shared a screenshot of Greta’s Twitter page which showed her new name.

Greta wins the internet. pic.twitter.com/cqloH8qFpl — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 3, 2020

Amanda Henderson is quite active on Twitter and before the airing of the show, she took to her account to remind her followers to watch it. Later, however, she decided not to post anything about the embarrassing moment.

Even though the 33-year-old actress did not seem to know much about Greta Thunberg, she seemed to have done some preparation before appearing on the show. According to a piece by the British news outlet Metro, Henderson was asked nine questions about Disney films, including The Lion King, Mulan and Hercules, out of which she managed to answer eight of them correctly.