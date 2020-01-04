Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Colorful Retro Dress On The Cover Of ‘W Magazine’

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez stunned her 108 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous double Instagram update that featured a look from the cover of her W Magazine shoot. The fashion magazine dolled the beauty up for the occasion and selected her to appear on the cover of the Best Performances issue.

The first snap that Lopez shared was the actual cover of the magazine. In the picture, she posed in front of a set of storefront displays with white frames. One of the windows contained a lime green wall covered with pictures of dancers in the middle of performances, a fitting choice for the issue’s theme.

Lopez rocked a maxi dress with a loose fit that draped over her toned physique. The look had long, voluminous sleeves that obscured her toned arms. The entire dress was crafted from a fabric with a bold print that incorporated shades of orange, blue, pink, purple and green. She accessorized with statement earrings, a necklace, and her hair was pulled up in an avant-garde up-do. Her arms were raised and behind her head for an elegant and fashion-forward pose.

The bombshell’s beauty look was simple yet super sexy, with a nude lip, flawless skin, plenty of bronzer to contour her stunning cheekbones, and a subtle smoky eye for a sultry vibe. Her name appeared on the cover in lime green lettering.

The second snap featured Lopez in a more relaxed pose, and showed off the statement boots she wore. She pulled the dress up with one hand while the other lifted the skirt out, giving the dress some added drama. The stylist paired the already bold look with emerald green knee-high boots that had a chunky heel.

In the caption of the post, she referenced her Hustlers character, Ramona, and raved about how thrilled she was to be included in the issue. Her fans loved the stunning photoshoot with the retro vibe, and the post received over 275,400 likes within just five hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the gorgeous look.

“You are killing the game!” one fan said.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower commented.

One follower opted to congratulate her for her achievements, and said “congratulations queen You have had an incredible year and may your legendary continue in 2020 and many decades after my friend.”

Lopez isn’t afraid to make a statement with her style, and has had several memorable looks over the years. One of her most legendary looks was the green Versace dress with the plunging neckline that she wore on the red carpet, and later on the Versace catwalk. As The Inquisitr reported, Lopez even opted to rock the iconic dress during the opener of her recent appearance on SNL.