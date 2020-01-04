Rod Stewart & Son Sean Face Battery Charges After New Year’s Eve Incident At Palm Beach Hotel

Grammy-awarding winning singer Rod Stewart and his son, Sean, were allegedly involved in a New Year’s Eve altercation in Palm Beach, Florida, reports People.

Rod and Sean were attempting to visit Floridian resort, The Breakers. Reportedly, the songwriter and company were denied access from entering the facility due to a private event in progress. It is believed that the event in question was a kid’s party since it was held in the resort’s children’s area.

The police report stated that Rod and Sean became visibly frustrated at not being allowed entry. After repeatedly being denied, Sean supposedly got physical with a security guard. His father joined in the scuffle.

People quoted the affidavit, which accuses the father and son duo of battery.

“The group began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow instructions to leave.”

The article goes on to say that the pair will be mandated to appear at the Criminal Justice Complex in Palm Beach on February 5.

Despite the alleged police reports, sources told People that the entire incident was blown out of proportion, that neither party was detained, and that Rod eventually apologized for his actions.

However, an additional source claimed, “they were being loud and disruptive all night.”

The Breakers resort declined to comment on the scandal when contacted by the publication.

Further reporting on the rumored incident from Page Six claims that there were at least two witnesses present, and they have signed sworn statements on what they saw.

This isn’t the first time Rod’s son has been charged criminally, states the Page Six article. He spent three months in jail after attacking someone outside of a restaurant in 2002.

In 2007, he was arrested for “allegedly throwing bricks at a couple after being denied entrance to a party,” although the charges were eventually dropped.

In 2015, Sean was arrested yet again for “riding the luggage carousel at the Miami airport.”

Loading...

Many people on Twitter found the news about the rock legend somewhat amusing. Others were dismayed and disappointed in the two men for their involvement. A few people wondered if the two were inebriated or under the influence when the event in question occurred, the reports do not indicate alcohol being a motivating factor.

“‘If you really want me, just reach out and touch me’ did not work here,” joked one Twitter user, poking fun at Rod’s hit song, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

“You don’t punch Rod Stewart. It’s in the Bible,” said a second person in jest.