Donald Trump Attending NCAA National Championship Game Between LSU And Clemson In New Orleans

The President of the United States will be on hand to crown the next NCAA football champion.

On Monday, January 13, 2020, the NCAA football championship will be played in New Orleans and it will have one very powerful person in attendance. President Donald Trump is expected to be there for the game between the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

LSU defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 63-28 in last week’s Peach Bowl to earn a berth into the National Championship Game. The Clemson Tigers came from behind to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in a shootout in the Fiesta Bowl.

On Friday, The Advocate first reported the news of Trump attending the National Championship, and preparations are already underway. A spokesperson for the president did not respond to a request for more details regarding Trump’s plans to attend the game in New Orleans.

Earlier this season, Donald Trump did attend the game between LSU and the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. He has attended past National Championship games as well as some other big-time sporting events around the country.

Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers are currently 5.5-point favorites over Clemson, but that could change before the game comes about. This is LSU’s first shot at a national championship since back in 2007, and it would be their fourth in school history if they can win it.

Clemson hasn’t seen this kinda show before. pic.twitter.com/C8P0OML1R7 — Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) January 2, 2020

After LSU’s big victory over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal last Saturday, head coach Ed Orgeron received a big phone call. As reported by Sports Illustrated, Donald Trump called the third-year head coach to congratulate him and the Tigers on their big victory.

It’s been a week since that phone call, but there has not been any word as to the content of it. Spokespeople for both the White House and LSU are keeping things quiet and not revealing what was discussed between Trump and Orgeron.

A number of the college football experts are torn on who may end up winning the National Championship as both teams are very strong. LSU comes in with one of the top offenses in the nation while Clemson has a very strong defense which can be quite stingy.

Donald Trump has publicly stated his affection for the state of Louisiana and the people who live there. He has already attended one huge game featuring the LSU Tigers this season and now, he’s heading to the biggest college football game of the year. The Clemson Tigers are ready to battle the Bayou Bengals in New Orleans, and both teams will have the President of the United States watching them from a suite.