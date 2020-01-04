Fotis Dulos Wants To Dismiss His Ongoing Divorce From His Missing Wife Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos hopes that his newest legal move will help him gain back custody over his kids.

Jennifer Dulos, a 51-year-old Connecticut woman, has been missing since May of last year. Now, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos wants to have their not yet settled divorce dismissed. On December 26, Fotis’ lawyer, Richard Rochlin, officially filed a motion requesting that Fotis and Jennifer’s divorce be dismissed, according to Fox 61 News.

It was Jennifer who originally filed for divorce from Fotis two years ago and prior to when she disappeared, the divorce proceedings were anything but smooth. Jennifer and Fotis share five children with whom they were also in the midst of a nasty custody battle over. But now that there hasn’t been any advancement upon their divorce case for months, Fotis could potentially be able to succeed in getting it dismissed.

Fotis’ reason for this newest legal move is quite evident. He wants to gain back custody of his children, as he has publicly stated. The five kids have been staying with Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, in New York since July and she currently has custody over them. It will still likely be a challenge for Fotis to regain custody of his children because he and his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis remain the two primary suspects in this complicated case.

There are new developments in the case of a missing Connecticut mother, Jennifer Dulos, who vanished more than three months ago. Dulos’ husband sat down for an exclusive interview with @NBCNews and says he believes his wife is still alive. pic.twitter.com/mMuLjQGE5q — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 6, 2019

Jennifer’s attorney, Reuben S. Midler, thinks that Fotis may simply be disregarding the fact that he never stopped being the main suspect and is the person who police believe is behind her disappearance. Midler is fighting Fotis’ latest motion to dismiss the divorce case.

“The failure to even acknowledge that (Fotis Dulos) is the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance can only be described as being akin to the Defendant having a ‘factual lobotomy’ as to the inconvenient facts as to his apparent involvement in the Plaintiff’s disappearance,” Reuben said in a motion against Fotis.

Farber believes that Fotis is guilty and is doing everything she can to prevent him from gaining access to her grandchildren. This includes filing a lawsuit against Fotis for allegedly failing to pay back loans he borrowed from Farber’s late husband. Fotis’ legal team has claimed that their is no substance to this lawsuit and that it is all an elaborate scheme set into motion by Farber to keep him from being able to see his kids.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of Fotis’ lawyers, William Murray, claimed that the lawsuit was “part of a concerted plan to drain [Fotis] Dulos of funds, tarnish his reputation and ultimately restrict his access to his five children.”