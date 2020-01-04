Instagram Model Holly Luyah Shows Off Her Hourglass Physique In New Snap

American social media sensation and celebrity makeup artist Holly Luyah, who is famous on Instagram for her incredible style and perfect hourglass body, took to her page on January 3 and wowed her fans with a new hot picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen dressed up in a black bra that allowed her to flash a glimpse of her cleavage as well as sideboob. She teamed the bra with a pair of maroon flare pants that perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure.

Luyah accessorized with a golden necklace but decided to ditch other jewelry items to keep it simple, yet classy. As for her makeup, she opted for subtle shades in keeping with the outdoor photo shoot. The application included a tinge of pink blusher, a slick of nude pink lipstick, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows. Finally, she painted her manicured nails with a scarlet polish. The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall over her shoulders.

To pose for the snap, the Portland native stood next to two pillars, against the backdrop of a garden. According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Caesars Palace — a luxury hotel and casino located in Paradise, Nevada.

In the caption, the 28-year-old model informed her fans that her outfit was from the famous online retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that her post was sponsored by the brand.

She also wrote that she finds it funny when people say that it is cold in Vegas, adding that she wants to swim regardless of the weather.

Within an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 43,000 likes and over 650 comments in which fan and followers praised the hottie for her beauty and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Dope pic! Seriously one of the best you’ve posted… and you have plenty of great ones,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are bomb af [heart-eyed emoji]. And Omg, your hips are hypnotic!” another fan chimed in.

“Simply wow!!! What an indescribably feminine and sexy figure,” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that Luyah is the sexiest model he has ever seen.

“You are amazing! Yet to see a sexier model on this website! I wish to meet you one day!”

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many of Luyah’s fellow models, influencers and makeup artists also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Elise Estrada and Luisa Piou, among others.