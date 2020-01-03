Barron Trump Tries To Sabotage His Father’s 2016 Presidential Run In ‘Black Listed’ Hollywood Screenplay

Barron Trump is not one for the spotlight, but the first son could one day see his life play out on the big screen.

A Hollywood screenplay gaining some buzz in the movie industry imagines the youngest son of President Donald Trump coming of age during his father’s 2016 presidential election. As the Express noted, the screenplay has made its way onto something known as the Hollywood “Black List,” a list compiled by 250 film executives of the top unproduced scripts in the industry.

There may be little chance of the movie — titled Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss and Legacy — actually hitting the big screen. As Black List founder Franklin Leonard told Vanity Fair, the “adorable, smart, winning coming-of-age story” seems like it will never see the light of day.

“I don’t think there’s any scenario where this movie gets made,” Leonard said.

In the movie, Barron tries to sabotage his father’s attempts to win the presidency, though it’s not clear if the movie has the same ending as real life, with his dad snatching one of the most shocking victories in modern U.S. election history.

The first family has been very protective of Barron in the past, attacking those who make reference to him. That was the case late last year, when Stanford University professor Pamela Karlan mentioned Barron’s name during impeachment hearings while making a comparison between the U.S. Constitution and old English nobility.

Karlan came under attack from members of the Trump family, including first lady Melania Trump who fired off an angry tweet saying the reference to Barron’s name was inappropriate.

“Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” she tweeted.

It likely would not matter that the movie seems to paint Barron in a sympathetic light, Leonard indicated that it would be too difficult to make. Depictions of Donald Trump have not been off-limits — especially on Saturday Night Live, where Alec Baldwin plays the commander-in-chief — but his son would likely be.

While the movie about Barron Trump may not get a green light from Hollywood executives, plenty of movies from the “Black List” have made their way to the big screen. As the Express noted, other movies featured on the list in the past include some eventual Hollywood hits, like In Bruges, Juno, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Social Network.