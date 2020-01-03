Brazilian Model Theodora Moutinho Looks Effortlessly Hot In An Animal-Print Bikini

Brazilian model Theodora Moutinho, who goes by the moniker Teddy on Instagram, took to her page on January 3 and wowed her 2.6 million fans with a hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a pink-and-black, animal print bikini. The skimpy ensemble allowed Teddy to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as her small waist and taut stomach. That’s not all, but Teddy’s tiny bottoms also enabled her to flash a glimpse of her thighs.

Staying true to her chic sense of style, the model opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application featured an ivory foundation, a peach-shade of lipstick that she combined with a slick of gloss, matching blusher, nude eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara. Teddy completed her look with defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her slightly damp hair down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and breasts. As for jewelry, Theodora chose a dainty pendant but decided to ditch other jewelry items or accessories so as not to take the attention away from her risqué ensemble.

The snap was captured in the model’s bedroom and the geotag showed Orlando, Florida, as the location. To strike a pose, the hottie looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

In the caption, Teddy wrote that she would follow 20 random Instagram users who would comment on her picture. As a result, the picture garnered about 60,000 likes and over 1,300 comments within four hours of going live.

While many users praised Teddy for her beautiful looks, others focused on her sexy ensemble and showered her with numerous compliments.

Seeing the overwhelming response from her fans in relation to the caption, Teddy took to the comments section and wrote that she will be picking the winners on the morning of January 4, adding that she is giving her fans more time so that they can leave as many comments as they want. She also reiterated that the selection of fans will be completely random.

“Wow!! My 2020 resolution: wife up a baddie like you,” one of her fans wrote.

“You never fail to make my day better,” another one of her admirers chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third follower expressed his love by writing that no other Instagram model is hotter than Teddy.

“Omg, I love you so much. You are definitely the hottest babe on IG.”

Other than her fans and followers, many of Teddy’s fellow models also liked the snap. These included Neyleen Ashley aka Neybron James and Francia James.