Halle Berry Gets Soaking Wet While Taking A Cold Shower In Black Bathing Suit

Halle Berry flashed some skin while getting soaking wet in the shower for her latest Instagram update, which she shared to her account on Friday afternoon.

In the racy photo, the Oscar winner is seen behind the glass door of a shower stall as she holds up the shower head and sprays water over her shoulder. Halle sported a dripping wet black one-piece bathing suit in the shot, and showcased her toned arms, flat tummy, curvy hips, and lean legs in the process.

Halle had her long, brown hair parted in the center and her damp hair was pushed behind her back. She also appeared to sport a natural makeup look, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips.

In the caption of the photo, the actress revealed that one of her favorite ways to practice self care is to do hydrotherapy, which consists of taking a hot steam to relieve muscle aches, increase circulation, and calm anxiety. Then she jumps into a cold shower or bath to tighten her skin, accelerate metabolism, and increase blood flow among other things.

Meanwhile, Halle’s over 5.8 million followers fell in love with the post, and wasted no time clicking the like button over 38,000 times while leaving more than 500 comments within the first hour after it was posted to her feed.

“Love cold shower after some minutes of sauna. Your therapy freshens body mind and soul,” one of Halle’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the post.

“You are beautiful wet as well as dry,” another adoring fan wrote.

“I didn’t know that cold water accelerates the metabolism.I take in mind! Have a healthy weekend!,” a third comment read.

“I seriously learn so much from Halle. She is a true inspiration on and off the screen. I love her Fitness Friday posts, and I can not wait to try this method to see if it works for me!” a fourth social media user gushed over the actress.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halle’s fans have become accustom to seeing her show some skin online. She often posts photos of herself in skimpy workout clothes, tiny ensembles, or even topless.

Just days before her cold shower bathing suit snap, Halle wore a white dress, which she pulled down around her waist to expose her bare back to the camera as she looked out over a gorgeous ocean view while celebrating the new year.

That photo was a hit among Halle Berry’s fans, and has since earned the actress over 207,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments.