La La Anthony Pulls Her Hair While The ‘Power’ Star Relives Her Favorite Fashion Pick Of The Year

Fashionistas like La La Anthony don’t miss a beat when it comes to how they dressed for practically any occasion. While most sartorially aware folks sentimentally look back on what they wore during the year they are leaving behind, the Power star seems to be all about staying in the fashion moment.

Last year, right after she attended Diddy’s 50th birthday gala, La La went straight to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing her formal getup: a stunning aqua blue gown featuring glittery elements in the fabric, 1980s style shoulder pads, and a giant keyhole cutout placing particular attention on her copious cleavage.

But that was a fashion highlight from 2019.

On Friday, La La had already picked her best look for 2020 for the social media platform in a picture pack hearkening back to earlier this week when she partied during a rousing New Year’s Eve celebration.

As the clock struck midnight, the dark-haired diva was rocking a towering, I Dream Of Genie-style ponytail to better reveal her face of makeup. Her application included darkened and groomed eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner on the top lid and the waterline, black mascara or faux lashes, a nude-colored pout, contouring, and blush.

As she faced forward, the 38-year-old celebrity showed off her entire outfit in the two-picture post. The top of the ensemble had been created out of ostrich feathers. A strapless affair in black, that half of her sartorial statement made her bodacious breasts look even larger than usual. The top also allowed La La’s ample cleavage to be seen.

The bottom half of her attire consisted of skintight black pants and black suede, pointed boots. One of La La’s hands, featuring long nails filed into coffin shapes and rocking nude-colored polish, was resting on the lower portion of her outfit while the other hand was tugging at her ponytail in the first image. In the second image of the two-picture post, the beauty simply placed that same arm on the side of her head.

La La’s most recent social media post received immediate attention, with more than 26,000 likes coming from her 9.8 million followers within less than half an hour of going live.

Some 185-plus comments were dropped on the post, with many followers using emoji to say how they were feeling.

Others conveyed their thoughts with phrases and sentences.

“Zamnnnnnn,” enthusiastically expressed actress Halle Berry.

“Sis it just started tho,” stated a second follower, who added a sad face and a crying-laughing face to the comment about the new year.

“I love you lala all the way from South Africa I’m the big fan of yours in ma country,” stated a third fan, who added three dancer emoji, four fire emoji, and two red heart emoji.

“Looking fly lala, he made a three pointer,” remarked a fourth admirer, who used a basketball term to express his thoughts.