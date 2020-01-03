WWE Spoilers: Former Impact World Champion, Former WCW World Champion Could Appear On Tonight’s ‘SmackDown’

WWE appears to be breaking out the big guns for "Friday Night SmackDown."

As 2020 begins, WWE is looking to get the year off to a great start and the first Friday Night SmackDown could be huge. Plenty of rumors are flying around about Friday night’s episode from the blue brand and there could be two former world champions from other promotions in attendance. If the speculation is to be believed, John Morrison could make his official return and David Arquette may make an appearance on camera.

There have already been rumors that a former champion could finally make his long-awaited return on January 3, 2020. Sheamus has had vignettes aired for weeks now about his return, but no-one knows when the Celtic Warrior is actually going to show back up on WWE television.

Now, PW Insider is reporting that former Impact World Champion John Morrison is in Memphis which is the site of tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown. It was confirmed weeks ago that Morrison had officially re-signed with WWE after finishing up with Lucha Underground and Impact.

He’s been seen interacting with other WWE superstars on social media and it is well known that he’s back with the company. Fans have been waiting for him to show back up, but they didn’t know when it would happen or which brand he would end up being on.

Just because Morrison was spotted in Memphis isn’t confirmation he’ll be on Friday Night SmackDown tonight, but there’s a good chance.

WWE

PW Insider is also reporting that former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette was also seen in Memphis. It’s possible he could be at the taping of tonight’s SmackDown, but he may simply be attending as a fan if not actually doing something with WWE.

It will be interesting to see how things are handled on tonight’s episode as there really isn’t a lot that has been planned. The official website of WWE has released their preview for tonight’s show, but only two matches are scheduled and have been announced.

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Right now, nothing is really confirmed for tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown except for the two matches listed above. Sheamus’ return, John Morrison’s return, and an appearance by David Arquette are all just rumors and pure speculation, but it could lead to WWE having a huge show to open up 2020. Fans will simply have to tune into FOX on Friday evening and see exactly what takes place.