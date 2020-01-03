‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Claims Jax Taylor Tried To ‘One-Up’ The New House He Shares With Ariana

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix bought their first home last year.

Tom Sandoval‘s longtime best friend, Jax Taylor, wasn’t as thrilled with the news of his 2018 home purchase as Sandoval would have liked.

During a sneak peek at the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules shared by Bravo earlier this week, Sandoval was seen talking to his girlfriend of six years, Ariana Madix, about Taylor’s reaction to their new house after Madix admitted that she hadn’t yet seen the home Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, purchased shortly after they moved to The Valley area of Los Angeles.

“Everything he said about the house, he just was like, it was an immediate one-upper. And I’m like, ‘Dude, this is something that means the absolute world to me,'” Sandoval recalls, as Madix suspects he was trying to be “better” than them.

“It’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s good for you guys. We just need a bit more. We need to be in a better school zone because we have plans for kids,”” Sandoval says of Taylor’s past comments.

In his cast confessional, Sandoval said that because he and Madix won’t be getting married or having children, moving into their new home was the way in which the solidified their commitment to one another and he hoped to celebrate that moment without Taylor “sh***ing on it” with his attempts to one-up him and suggestion about his home being much better.

Sandoval and Madix were the first cast members to purchase a new home in 2018 and were followed by a number of their co-stars, including Taylor and Cartwright, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, all of whom moved to The Valley in the months that followed Sandoval and Madix’s home purchase.

After learning what Taylor had said to Sandoval, Madix said that their co-star couldn’t seem to control his negative banter about their home.

While the Vanderpump Rules couple faced backlash last year after sharing a number of posts from inside of their home that confirmed that their new place was not yet filled with furniture, Madix has since explained that she and Sandoval are taking their time completing their home because they wanted everything to be just right.

“We are enjoying taking our time furnishing our home with pieces we really love and mean something to us,” Madix tweeted, as The Inquisitr reported. “Could have bought that beige staging furniture, but that’s just not how we roll. We don’t care to just fill it with stuff.”