Sara Sampaio Shows Off Her ‘Natural’ Dancing Skills In Skimpy Black Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio gave her fans something to get excited about Friday when she uploaded a video in which she displayed her “natural” dancing skills while on a Caribbean beach.

The video appeared on Sara’s Instagram feed and showed the stunner sitting on a thick towel with her legs crossed while soaking up the sun. Outdoor cushions, beach umbrellas and a canopy could be seen in the background behind her.

The beauty wore a skimpy bathing suit that put her fabulous physique on display. The top featured triangle cups and thin shoulder straps, drawing the eye to her cleavage. The bottoms had strings pulled high on her hips, highlighting her thin waist. The model’s bronze skin glowed in the outside light while the skin on her nose and chest was a light shade of pink from being in the sun.

The video begins with Sara moving her upper body from side to side with her arms over her head while Latin music with a tropical flair played in the background. Sara continued to move her body to the music while bringing her hands down in front of her body. She then placed them at her sides and proceeding to do a hula dance with them.

The camera zoomed in on Sara as she mimicked the dance before finally breaking down and laughing while looking at the camera. She lowered her head while she continued to laugh as the clip came to an end.

Sara looked to makeup-free in the video and she wore her hair up in a messy bun. She accessorized with a dainty pendant necklace and a bracelet on one arm.

In the caption, Sara joked about her natural skills.

The post was a hit, racking up over 360,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Her fans seemed to love seeing her be so candid and relaxed in front of the camera. They also raved about how gorgeous she looked.

“Sexy Hot Perfect Goddess,” gushed one fan.

“You are so cute,” a second admirer said.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote a third follower.

“You are natural bomb of hotness,” joked a fourth fan.

Sara has given her fans plenty to drool over the past few days while she has been in the tropical locale. She has shared photos in which she has worn a variety of bikinis and other sexy outfits as well as having fun while enjoying the warmer temperatures.