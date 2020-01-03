Paulina Porizkova, 54, Goes Makeup-Free In Stunning Instagram Selfie That Shows What She ‘Really’ Looks Like

The grieving former supermodel gets real about aging less than four months after the death of her rock star husband.

Paulina Porizkova just gave fans a real look at how she is aging. The legendary model posted a bare-faced selfie to Instagram to show her followers what she really looks like just three months after the sudden death of her estranged husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek.

In the caption to the close-up photo, Paulina noted her graying hair and drooping eyelids as she revealed that “grief is no beauty maker.” The one-time supermodel admitted that when she sees herself in the early morning with no makeup or filters she feels like she looks “so old.”

Paulina also expressed frustration with “the jowly bits” next to her mouth that not only make her look older, but also “bitter.” While she also pointed out that her grays can easily be fixed at the salon, she admitted that she would love to just grow it all out and stop coloring her hair.

Paulina added that as she approaches 55-years-old, she is still “vain and insecure,” but hopes to blow up beauty norms.

“Damn woman PLEASE have more pride in your appearance,” one fan wrote in the comments section, to which Paulina replied, “I’m trying.”

When another follower pointed out that Paulina looks “sad” and then told her to smile, the longtime model fired back.

“How about I’ll smile when I have something to smile about,” she said.

Others praised the mom-of-two for getting real about her feelings about aging.

“When I opened up my IG and saw you this morning, I gasped!” one fan admitted to Paulina. “Why? Because when I was a teenager I was obsessed with you! Back then I would have died to see such a candid shot of you and read such an honest essay — and you are even more lovely than before.”

“Even in this moment, and in your grief, you’ve helped,” another fan told Paulina. “What you said is resonating with many, including me. Blowing up the f*cking box. Thank you.”

Loading...

While she is now showing her real self at 54-years-old, in a previous interview with The Cut, Paulina admitted there is one beauty product that “saved” her. The model said that she was advised at a young age to use SPF on her face and has been using it since her early 20s.

Paulina has been very candid with her fans in the months following the death of Ocasek, her husband of nearly 30 years. The brunette beauty has shared her grief in multiple social media posts, but her makeup-free selfie takes things to a new level with her fans as she focuses on self-love during this difficult time in her life.