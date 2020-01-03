Miley Cyrus Poses With Her Legs Parted In A Familiar Ensemble That Rocks Her Toned Midriff: ‘I Am Here’

Miley Cyrus seems to have something to say. She does so while wearing the same red pants with the cuffs turned up and paired with the same matching red boots for three Instagram posts in a row.

At first, the “Wrecking Ball” singer appeared to use the outfit, which included a navy blue T-shirt, featuring her bare midriff and adorned with red lettering announcing “I am here,” to greet the new year. However, now that 2020 has been on the calendar for three days, that concept could be erroneous — or at least only part of the message the star hitmaker seems eager to convey.

Since last year’s annual message from the multi-talented performer came in the form of an EP called She Is Coming, which included her goodbye anthem to ex Liam Hemsworth called “Slide Away,” perhaps her latest effort has already arrived. Or at least the concept is “here.”

That concept could very well turn into a collaboration with any number of artists, but most specifically her current beau, Cody Simpson, according to Bustle.

The source announced that She Is Coming is reportedly the first of three different EPs, each including six songs. Those future plans, which may have been waylaid due to Miley’s vocal chord surgery and tonsillitis hospitalization this past fall, are apparently still on her very active radar.

In Friday’s social media post, the persistent Instagram user sat against and on top of black tile grouted in white as she placed her hands between her legs. Miley wore her blond hair endowed with sparse bangs down and around her shoulders, and her look included plenty of bling, including hoop earrings, a watch, a number of bracelets, and copious rings. She also added a black belt with a massive buckle to her red pants and she rocked two necklaces just below the top of the “I Am Here” T-shirt.

Miley’s face was full of makeup. The applications included darkened and groomed eyebrows, smokey eyeshadows, exaggerated cat-eye eyeliner, an abundance of mascara or perhaps false eyelashes, contouring, blush, and nude-colored lips. Her pout was partially parted as she stared into the camera.

Meanwhile, as she posts curious updates that resemble each other, the former Hannah Montana television star keeps her 102 million Instagram followers interested regarding what will come next.

Her current post inspired her followers to press “like” more than 556,000 on the update within two hours of going live. In the same timeframe, 3,600-plus comments were placed on the post, with some fans simply offering emoji, including the symbols for red hearts, red exclamation points, lightning bolts, black hearts, and fire.

Other followers wrote about how they felt.

“I’m soooo ready for this era,” stated one fan, who added three fire emoji.

“Sis ye we get it you are here so drop the bad karma,” added a second Instagram user, who added a thumbs-up emoji and a smiley face emoji.