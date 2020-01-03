Kara Del Toro Flaunts Ample Cleavage In New Provocative Instagram Update

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro flaunted her assets on Instagram today. In her most recent post, she struck a pose in a white bikini set that made her fans go crazy.

The model took to the social media platform to share a few vacation photos with her 1.2 million followers. She was pictured rocking a tiny white cut-out bikini top that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage. The bikini bottoms were a high-waisted style that enabled the model to show off her small waist and lean hips.

In the photo, Kara tugged at her bikini top, pulling it to the side to tease her fans. She looked straight into the camera, her lips parted to give a sultry look.

The hottie was wearing a full makeup look that included freshly groomed eyebrows that were filled-in, eyeshadow, bronzer, blush, contour and highlighter, as well as a coral color on the lips. Her honey-blond locks were loose and wet for the photoshoot, giving her a fresh-out-of-the-shower look. She wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and a layer of dainty gold necklaces as her accessories.

In the caption, the model stated she was ready and in a hurry to go on a vacation in a tropical place. She also asked her followers for suggestions on where to go. She tagged photographers France Duque and Jesse Rambis in the photo.

The latest update was a huge hit among Kara’s followers. In just under 45 minutes of going live, the newest addition to her feed earned more than 8,000 likes. Her post was also flooded with over a 100 comments.

“Just like an angel,” declared an admirer.

“You’re a dream,” wrote a follower.

Loading...

“I heard Australia is really hot right now. Might not be much sun though,” a fan commented.

“Okinawa, Japan! Always sunny and warm. Have you been there before?” asked a fourth Instagram user.

Just a day ago, Kara was seen in a white blazer that seemed to be the only thing she was wearing on top. The blazer was open, putting Kara’s perky busts on display. She paired the sexy top with a jean skirt that was so short that it flaunted her toned legs.

On December 27, Kara posted another sexy update to her social media page. In it, she donned a tiny silver bikini set that was made of shimmery fabric. The model opted for a fresh makeup look that included a pink lipstick and mascara that was almost unnoticeable in the polaroid photo.