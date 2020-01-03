Lyna Perez Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy Polka Dot Bikini

The Instagram model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Friday, January 3, American model Lyna Perez uploaded yet another provocative Instagram post.

The photos show the stunner posing on a wooden pathway with green foliage and white patio umbrellas in the background. The 27-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a pink-and-red polka dot string bikini. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the tiny top, much to the delight of her audience. The skimpy swimsuit also put her toned midsection and sculpted hips on full display.

For the photoshoot, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a face full of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and pinkish nude lipstick.

In the first image, Lyna stood with her back arched and one of her hands at her waist. She looked off into the distance while pursing her full lips. She altered her position for the following photo by hunching her shoulders and tilting her head. The beauty gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly.

In the caption, the digital influencer asked her followers to comment what two items they would pack if they became stranded on an island. She explained that the commenters with her favorite responses will receive a personal shoutout. She also implored fans to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer.

Unsurprisingly, Lyna’s fans flocked to the comments section to reveal their choice of supplies for a deserted island.

“You and a jet so if we get bored we can ride off to another island you want,” wrote one fan.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“HOW ARE YOU SO PERFECT,” said a commenter.

“Wow, you are so incredibly beautiful and did I say smoking hot,” added a different devotee.

“You are sooo gorgeous,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Lyna engaged with her dedicated fans by replying to some of the comments.

The post has racked up more than 45,000 likes since it was shared.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Earlier this week, she shared a tantalizing picture, in which she wore only a pair of pink bikini bottoms while posing on a boat. The post, however, has been removed from Instagram.