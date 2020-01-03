Hannah Palmer Puts Cleavage On Display In Steamy Hot Tub Pics

Model Hannah Palmer brought some heat to Instagram with her latest update, which saw her taking a dip in a hot tub at night while wearing a revealing bikini.

Hannah’s update consisted of two photos that showed her sitting in the tub in water up to her waist. Other than her body, the tub, and the dark night sky, not much else was visible in the photos.

Hannah’s bikini was made from a black-and-white patterned fabric. The top had a triangle style that tied around her neck and put her cleavage on display. It also gave her followers an eyeful of side boob. Because she was sitting down in the water, a thin strap going over one of her hips was all that could be seen of her bottoms.

One photo showed Hannah from a close angle, giving her fans a good look at her chest and her pretty face. Her flat abs and slender waist were also visible. She held one hand in her hair as she gave the camera a serious look.

The second snap showed the beauty from a distance, allowing more of her body to be seen. Her hips and thighs were able to be seen, even though they were underwater. Hannah held her hand close to her chest as she looked at the camera. Her smooth skin looked flawless as she soaked in the tub.

Hannah wore her hair parted on the side and loose over her shoulders. She sported a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, and blush on her cheeks. She also donned a matte color on her lush lips.

In the post, Hannah referred to being in the tub under the stars.

Her new upload was a hit, garnering over 30,000 likes within an hour of going live. Many of her fans gushed over how sexy she looked in the photos.

“You’re the most beautiful star in the sky,” quipped one follower.

Loading...

“How are you so beautiful? It defies logic!” a second admirer wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning and amazing,” said a third fan.

“This is the hottest girl in the world,” a fourth follower commented.

Hannah has a knack for looking hot in everything she puts on. While she seems to enjoy flaunting her curves in bikinis, she occasionally gives her fans a look at her wearing other sexy outfits. She recently looked amazing while playfully posing in a crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes.